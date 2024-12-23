BTCC Exchange Celebrates OG Week 2 with Exclusive FLOKI AMA on X Spaces





VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges, recently hosted an engaging AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X Spaces featuring FLOKI, one of the original meme coins in crypto.

The AMA was part of BTCC’s "OG Week" campaign, where iconic long-term meme coins are spotlighted and celebrated. Pedro Vidal, Community Relations Officer for Floki and TokenFi Blockchain, joined the session to discuss FLOKI’s vision for 2024 and beyond.

The AMA was a resounding success, with over 1,500 crypto enthusiasts tuning in to explore FLOKI’s journey, and check out some big developments landing this coming year. Anyone interested in listening back can check out the AMA here

Highlights of the Discussion

The AMA covered many points, and gave a deep insight into FLOKI’s history, position in the crypto market, and some exciting points for 2025:

Topic 1 - FLOKI’s Inception

Topic 1 covered FLOKI’s inception, and discussed how FLOKI was born from a tweet from Elon Musk in 2021. Though the coin initially suffered rug pulls from the team who initially launched the project, it has now become a community-led project.

FLOKI is now governed by a DAO, leaving the ownership and direction of the token in the hands of the community. The DAO is important as it aligns closely with the current team’s focus on community feedback, utility and transparency, and dedication to the success of the project - and also to avoid the pitfalls from the initial launch of the coin.

Topic 2 - FLOKIs Blockchain Gaming Platform

Topic 2 focused on the big ticket success on FLOKI - Valhalla. The crypto household name game took the market by storm and features all the hallmarks of a global superstar - from an easy-to access, browser-based design, and global accessibility, everyone inside the FLOKI community is excited about the future of Valhalla.

"The idea is to continue to improve and leave blockchain forever changed."

- Pedro Vidal, on Floki's Valhalla Metaverse game

Topic 3 - FLOKI Debit Card and Trading Bot

Another hot topic on the agenda was the FLOKI debit card, which now offers crypto enthusiasts a way to spend their crypto across 8 different chains, with 0% transaction fees. The cards are available in both physical and virtual forms, which is another step toward FLOKI’s vision of a more financially enabled world, powered by memecoins.

FLOKI have also released their Telegram trading bot, aiming to streamline the trading experience, all from inside users’ telegram accounts. The bot supports multiple chains and is live now!

Topic 4 - 2025 and Beyond

For 2025, Pedro emphasized the importance of staying true to the project's values of transparency and utility, and managing and promoting growth were emphasized - however 2025 shapes up for FLOKI, the ecosystem looks set for a rapid expansion.

FLOKI is available on BTCC for spot and futures trading. Up to 50x leverage is supported, and as one of the hottest meme coins on the platform, interest looks set to build for the coming season.

BTCC OG Week

To celebrate the OG meme coins that laid the foundations for the current cycle’s top gainers like DOGE, FLOKI, and PEPE, BTCC Exchange has announced the BTCC OG Week campaign, where meme fanatics can undertake social and trading tasks to win USDT rewards, with a prize pool of 300 USDT and 300 USDT in withdrawable rewards each week.

Week 1, which saw BTC in the limelight has already concluded, and winners of the trading competition have already been announced on BTCC’s X page.

BTCC continues its OG Week campaign with the featuring DOGE , and there's plenty more amazing content to come.

Going forward, BTCC have scheduled more AMAs and special features on other long-term meme coins. To stay updated on future campaigns and win exclusive rewards, follow BTCC’s X account.

For additional information, visit BTCC’s website or follow BTCC and Floki on X.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Aaryn Ling

Contact Email: press@btcc.com

About BTCC

BTCC is a long-standing crypto exchange with over 13 years experience in the crypto space, and 0 security breaches. BTCC makes crypto trading easier with user-centric features that are sure to suit the needs of novice and advanced traders alike, wherever they are in the world.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BTCC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/634ab0fe-7ecb-48c0-bc9d-f8c188a3fb50

BTCC Exchange BTCC Exchange

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.