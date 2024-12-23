Thumzup Exceeds 600 Advertisers, Fueled by Growth of Proprietary AdTech Platform

Advertiser base expands by 230% in 2024, driven by acceleration in demand

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, is pleased to report continued strong growth in its advertiser base, which now exceeds 600 just weeks after the Company announced it surpassed 500 advertisers. This momentum and robust growth trajectory should position Thumzup as an increasingly disruptive force in social media advertising.

"Our rapid expansion to over 600 advertisers highlights the strength of our disruptive advertising model," stated Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "As a leader in authentic and creator driven social media advertising, our platform continues to empower brands with wider access to various audiences, while offering users real monetary incentives for our app users. This growth is a testament to the effectiveness of our innovative approach."

To further enhance its platform, Thumzup recently integrated with X (formerly Twitter), connecting advertisers with over 535 million monthly active users. Thumzup is also partnering with Tedras Global Solutions to leverage AI for improved ad targeting, campaign optimization, and enhanced user experiences.

Thumzup is working to redefine the digital advertising landscape with its proprietary technology and scalable growth model. This unique approach combines a programmatic advertiser dashboard with a user-centric app that incentivizes engagement through direct cash payouts, disrupting traditional advertising norms and driving measurable results.

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

