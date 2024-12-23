Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

PRINCETON, NJ, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website .

As part of the CEO Corner segment, Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet, highlighted the Company’s key accomplishments for calendar year 2024 and the targeted value-driving milestones in calendar year 2025.

The CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company’s website here . Segments on the CEO Corner platform will be accessible on the Company’s website ( www.sonnetbio.com ) for 90 days.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Investor Relations Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

SONN@jtcir.com

