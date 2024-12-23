KBS Builders Wins $2.1 Million Contract For Multifamily Construction Project in Vermont

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced it has signed a $2.1 million contract for multifamily apartments in Randolph, Vermont. Per the contract, KBS will manufacture 16 modules for the construction of 12 apartments across 3 buildings. Manufacturing is expected to commence in February, with delivery to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

KBS’ selection for this project demonstrates the Company’s strong reputation in the New England construction market, particularly in regard to commercial projects. Modular manufacturing offers customers the ability to complete high-quality, custom projects on an accelerated basis, and KBS continuously proves to be the region’s modular manufacturer of choice.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted, “We are proud to announce yet another large commercial contract in the New England area, which exemplifies our strong reputation for high-quality and efficient work. This $2.1 million contract for multifamily apartments follows the two contracts totaling $4.6 million we recently announced for affordable housing projects in Maine, and represents the diversity of our expertise in the commercial construction market. We are encouraged by the recent momentum shift we are seeing from customers who are now releasing projects which were put on hold earlier in the year. We continue to enhance our capabilities in custom, affordable, and timely construction for projects in the commercial space, and look forward to strengthening our already robust position in this market.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

For more information, contact:

KBS Builders, Inc.

Matthew Sullivan

VP, Business Development

617-820-3677

msullivan@kbs-homes.com

