SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) Investors Are Reminded of Deadline in Securities Action

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) on behalf of purchasers of Evolv securities between August 19, 2022 through October 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, Evolv is a security technology company that utilizes AI-based screening designed to help create safer experiences.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Evolv and its senior management failed to alert investors that the Company’s financial statements contained material misstatements relating to Evolv's revenue recognition and other revenue-related metrics.

On October 25, 2024, Evolv announced that the Company's financial statements issued between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 should not be relied upon due to material misstatements impacting revenue recognition. The Company revealed that certain sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms not shared with the Company's accounting personnel and that certain Evolv personnel had engaged in misconduct. The Company further announced that it had self-reported these issues to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this news, the price of Evolv stock declined approximately 40%, from a close of $4.10 per share on October 24, 2024, to a close of $2.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

On October 31, 2024, Evolv announced the termination of its CEO, Peter George, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Evolv stock declined approximately 8%, from a close of $2.34 per share on October 30, 2024, to a close of $2.15 per share on October 31, 2024.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

