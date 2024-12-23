Getty Realty Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com .

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, February 13, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 20, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13750753.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,108 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Investor Relations (646) 349-0598 ir@gettyrealty.com

