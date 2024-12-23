Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on December 17, 2024, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2025.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion on September 30, 2024, it is the parent company of Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial, business and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 10 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

Contacts: Nicole Sherman and David Lam Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650

