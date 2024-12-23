TiiCKER® Named Best Shareholder Engagement Platform at 2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- And the award for Best Shareholder Engagement Platform goes to… TiiCKER®, the pioneer and still frontrunner in verified shareholder rewards and retail investor engagement.

Leading retail trading and financial media hub Benzinga recognized TiiCKER based on consumer and investor input, as well as a jury of fintech and investing experts. The award was presented at the 2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in New York City, which recognized innovation in financial technology across 25 categories. Benzinga is the leading financial media platform serving the investment and fintech sectors and was the first stock market data company to integrate a “perk” button on company profile pages, making it easier for retail investors to find and invest in companies that offer shareholder rewards and discounts.

“Retail investors are mostly overlooked or simply ignored, and it’s awesome to be recognized for our quest to change that – teaming with public companies to find and connect with their massive audience of shareholders and consumers,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “It’s particularly rewarding to be recognized as best-in-class by a financial media juggernaut like Benzinga, a fellow Michigan-based underdog turned fintech industry leader.”

Each year, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards evaluates nominees based on innovation, accessibility, and measurable impact. The 2024 winners included some of the biggest global names in finance, trading and analytics, including Questrade, Stash, Trading.com and Webull.

“This year's winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation,” said Jason Raznick, Founder of Benzinga. “We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance.”

About BENZINGA

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber. Benzinga's flagship product is Benzinga Pro, a renowned real-time stock market information source providing intelligence that, until recently, was only available to institutional investors. Investors depend on Benzinga Pro every day to power their investment decisions, understand why markets are moving and share ideas with a dedicated community.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms and retail investor engagement programs. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides a revolutionary way for them to engage with the brands they own and love through exclusive access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER delivers measurable Retail Investor Engagement programs, including Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies reward their consumers and verified owners and drive sales, both of which maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation in investing and marketing, TiiCKER was named the 2024 Best Shareholder Engagement Platform by investing and fintech media company Benzinga; Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year 2024 by the American Business Awards®; a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook; and a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

