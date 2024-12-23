IVECO aids in the reconstruction of flooded regions in Brazil with its Solidarity Cargo

Turin, 23rd December 2024. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, once again steered support efforts for communities facing difficulties in Brazil.

Every December since 2015, the IVECO Solidarity Cargo has travelled through Brazil with a tailored project that improves the lives of people living in situations of social vulnerability. This year the project focused on rebuilding cities devastated by the floods that hit the State of Rio Grande do Sul in April and May, severely impacting about 2 million people.

The initiative brought together IVECO people, truck drivers and local residents to help reconstruct homes and build hope through the power of community. The company donated construction materials and furniture and arranged for an IVECO S-Way heavy-duty truck to transport the donations from the Iveco Group plant in Sete Lagoas (Minas Gerais) to the people of Rio Grande do Sul. Two truck drivers took leading roles in the project, leveraging their experience in transporting essential supplies to the affected areas since the flooding began, valiantly helping the communities while dealing with damage to their own homes.

IVECO’s efforts in Brazil and the Solidarity Cargo project are aligned with Iveco Group's commitment to supporting and developing local communities in the regions where it operates, a commitment that is part of the Group’s wider sustainability strategy. Iveco Group is present in Brazil with 3 plants and 3 R&D centres in Sete Lagoas, and a depot in Sorocaba.

To watch the video on the Solidarity Cargo 2024 project, click on the link below (subtitles are available):

IVECO 2024 Solidarity Cargo.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

