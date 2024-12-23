Premier Oscar Mabuyane urges motorists to exercise extreme caution as province experiences disturbing rise in road fatalities this festive season

Premier Mabuyane urges motorists to exercise extreme caution as the province experiences disturbing rise in road fatalities this festive season

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has issued a heartfelt plea to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to a disturbing rise in road accident fatalities, with the current death toll approaching 90.

Premier Mabuyane emphasized that the alarming increase in road accidents is a devastating trend that claims the lives of loved ones, and that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life.

“We are witnessing a devastating trend that is claiming the lives of our loved ones, and it is our collective responsibility to act swiftly to prevent further loss of life. I urge all road users to be extremely cautious and vigilant on the roads, as well as adhere to traffic laws to prevent more deaths,” Premier Mabuyane commented.

Mabuyane condemned the senseless loss of life on the roads, stating that the pain and suffering inflicted on families is immeasurable. “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the alarming rise in road accident fatalities in our province. The lives lost are not just statistics, but people who leave behind grieving families. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that we do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies from occurring,” Mabuyane added.

The Premier emphasized that the reckless disregard of human life will not be tolerated, and law enforcement agencies will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for these road crashes are held accountable.

Motorists are urged to drive defensively and avoid distractions while driving, be courteous and respectful to other road users. “Together, we can reduce the number of fatalities and create a province where all road users share the road and can travel safely,” Mabuyane concluded.

On behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Premier Mabuyane has extended deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during this period.

