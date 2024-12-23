Ward and Divide County Courthouses opening late Dec. 23

The Ward and Divide County Courthouses will open at 10:00 A.M. Dec. 23 due to weather conditions. All individuals with court proceedings in Ward County Courthouse prior to 10:00 A.M. should please return to court at 10:00 A.M.

