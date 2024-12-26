James River Church Recaps the Success of Record-Filled 2024 Thanksgiving Basket Outreach Program

James River Church recently gave out over 70,000 lbs of food in its largest-ever Thanksgiving Basket Outreach program to support communities in need.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its annual Season of Giving well underway, James River Church recently completed yet another generous and festive Thanksgiving Basket Outreach. The event, which took place on November 23 at James River locations throughout Missouri, is hosted annually to support and encourage community members during the holiday season.

First established more than twenty-five years ago, the Thanksgiving Basket Outreach program has grown immensely thanks to the dedicated team at James River Church. The event focuses on assembling and handing out baskets filled with everything one needs to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving meal; families often leave James River Church with enough food to spend the holiday well-nourished and fed.

This year’s Thanksgiving Basket Outreach was James River Church’s largest and most successful to date. The Serve Team was bigger and more connected than ever before. An impressive record-number of 1,380 volunteers and James River staffers signed up to help with everything from basket assembly to lifting the baskets into the cars of families who signed up. The Serve Team helped assemble and distribute over 70,000 pounds of food (enough for 19,500 meals!) to families in need across Springfield, Ozark, and Joplin.

As James River Church Pastor Brandon Lindell touches on, Thanksgiving is one of the most important and family-centered events on the U.S. calendar. On top of that, Thanksgiving is as important a time as ever to connect to God and one’s faith. It is a time meant for prayer, worship, and helping every Christian walk in their path alongside Jesus.

Pastor David Lindell added, “It’s amazing to see what we can do to help those in need and make them feel seen. I am immensely grateful for our wonderful community and the love and joy they are willing to share.”

Though Thanksgiving and the Basket Outreach program have passed, James River Church is not finished with its Season of Giving. Throughout December, James River has remained focused on supporting and giving back to children in the community, as well as to single moms and widows, through various charitable efforts.

James River Church’s generous spirit won’t cease after Christmas, either; the church will continue spreading joy well into 2025. Regular Mission Sundays will resume on January 26 and February 2 at James River Church locations, continuing the church’s commitment to focusing on local, national, and global faith-based missions.

For more information on James River Church’s Season of Giving and upcoming events, visit https://jamesriver.church/events/.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

