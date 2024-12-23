Stakeholders’ perspectives on the effectiveness of the feed-in tariff and renewable energy auction policies in Kenya

The Kenyan government has introduced a series of policy reforms and formulated several strategic planning documents to advance the development and expansion of the renewable energy sector. FIT and REA are part of these policy instruments aimed at facilitating the expansion of renewable energy in Kenya’s power grid.

Overall, the study findings highlight key barriers and opportunities associated with the deployment of Kenya’s FIT policy, which is more advanced in terms of implementation compared to its nascent REA policy. The authors make recommendations for how these barriers might be overcome for the FIT policy while leveraging on the opportunities to inform the implementation of the recently enacted REA policy. These recommendations speak to actors in both the policy and private sectors.