Ionomer Resins Market projected to reach US$3.127 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.52%

The ionomer resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52%, reaching a market size of US$3.127 billion in 2030 from US$2.507 billion in 2025.

The ionomer resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52%, reaching a market size of US$3.127 billion in 2030 from US$2.507 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ionomer resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.127 billion by 2030.Ionomer resins are made of ethylene copolymerized with small amounts of vinyl and acid groups. The copolymer has both covalent and ionic bonds. They are widely used in break-resistant bottles, vacuum packaging, protective equipment , insulation, sporting goods, and foamed sheets used in automobile parts and packaging.With the growing demand in the food and beverage industry worldwide, the demand for ionomer resins is likely to increase as Ionomer resins are utilized in general food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, personal care packaging , etc. Further, rising demand for lightweight materials in automotive is driving the market as Ionomers create protective layers in the automotive coatings, preventing corrosion, abrasion, and chemical exposure. Ionomers can form smooth, uniform coatings, thus widely demanded. Moreover, the growing demand for solar cell manufacturing as laminated glass intermediate, encapsulation material etc, thus driving the demand for ionomer resins.The growth rate of 4.52% reflects the moderate growth of the market. It offers opportunities for innovation, market entry and investment particularly driven by its end-user industries increasing adoption of ionomer resins. Companies are leveraging their market position by investing in innovation and entering emerging applications in emerging geographic markets. For instance, In November 2023, SK functional polymer (SKFP) started marketing the IONIATM ionomers product range in the EMEA region. They started the process in the first quarter of 2024. IONIATM ionomers are made through a new method developed by SK Geo-centric (SKGC). This process gives extremely low gel levels and is well adapted to film production, suitable for flexible film applications such as sealing layers or abrasion-resistant layers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ionomer-resins-market The ionomer resins market by type is segmented polyvinyl butyral (PVb), Ethyl acrylic acid (EAA), perfluorosulfonic acids and others. PVb ionomer resin is a chemically modified polyvinyl resin that contain about 15 mole % ionomeric groups. It is widely used for its adhesive, optical, tough and flexible properties in various applications such as laminated glass in automotive and architectural industry, colored sheets, solar modules etc. Ethyl acrylic acid ionomer resins are acid groups that are partially neutralised with a metal salt, imparting solid-state properties. It is processed in conventional blown film, cast film, sheet extrusion and coextrusion equipment, having application in packaging, construction as protective films, automobile etc. During the forecast period, the PVB segment will continue to hold the largest market share due to its extensive application while perfluorosulfonic acids segment will be the fastest growing due to its growing use in critical roles such as clean energy technologies.The ionomer resins market by end-user industry is segmented into food & beverage, medical, automotive, electronics and others. In the food & beverage industry, ionomer resins are used as packaging films, sealants etc. In the medical industry, it is used as liners/bases in dentistry, medical packaging, coatings and adhesives etc. In the automotive industry, it is used as coatings & paints vehicle bodies, for making hardware parts etc. During the forecast period, the food & beverage industry will continue to hold the largest market share due to its extensive application in packaging driven by growing demand for packaged foods.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the ionomer resins market due to increasing applications in automobile and solar cell manufacturing sectors. While, North America is expected to have a significant market share for ionomer resin products due to its major utilization in automobiles, food, and beverage packaging, as well as the large pharmaceuticals packaging industryThe report includes the major players operating in the ionomer resin market: Dow Chemicals, 3M, Japan Polyethylene Corporation, JMC Corporation, AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Kasei, Solvay, and SK Functional Polymer.The market analytics report segments the ionomer resin market as follows:• By Typeo Polyvinyl Butyral (PVb)o Ethyl acrylic acid (EAA)o Perfluorosulfonic acidso Others• By End-User Industryo Food and Beverageo Medicalo Automotiveo Electronicso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of MEA• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Dow Chemicals• 3M• Japan Polyethylene Corporation• JMC Corporation• AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.• Honeywell International Inc.• Asahi Kasei• Solvay• SK Functional PolymerExplore More Reports:• Ink Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ink-resin-market • Adhesive Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/adhesive-resin-market • Saturated Polyester Resins Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/saturated-polyester-resins-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.