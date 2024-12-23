Submit Release
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Change of Auditors

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Change of Auditors

23 December 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that BDO Canada LLP has been appointed as Falcon’s new auditor, replacing BDO LLP in the UK.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


