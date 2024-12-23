Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Methamphetamines
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006425
TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12-23-24 at 0008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug and Possession of Methamphetamines
ACCUSED: Norman Bevins
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in the town of Bethel. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Norman Bevins (50) of Barnard, VT.
During the investigation, it was determined Bevins was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Bevins was cited to appear in the Windsor County (Woodstock) Superior Court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-11-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock Court)
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.