Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Methamphetamines

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006425

TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12-23-24 at 0008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI Drug and Possession of Methamphetamines

ACCUSED: Norman Bevins

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in the town of Bethel. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Norman Bevins (50) of Barnard, VT.

During the investigation, it was determined Bevins was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Bevins was cited to appear in the Windsor County (Woodstock) Superior Court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-11-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock Court)

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.











