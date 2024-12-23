'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato': Winter Homecoming Festival Volume 3 Starts January 4

Return to Your “Hometown” During the Year-End and New Year Holidays! Volume 3: 'Shinobi-Zato Exclusive! Winter Chunin Exams'

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park’s Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" in Japan, will host the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival" during the year-end and New Year holidays, allowing returning ninjas to enjoy their "hometown" once again. As part of Volume 3, the "Shinobi-Zato Chunin Exams," based on the highly popular Chunin Exams from the anime, will be held from January 4 (Saturday) to January 26 (Sunday), exclusively on weekends and public holidays.

This exam remains one of the most difficult events in Shinobi-Zato history, with only five successful participants since its debut over a year ago. Participants will need to test their intellect and physical endurance by answering quiz questions and competing in a scroll battle, with the rare "Chunin Certification" – available only at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" – awarded to those who succeed.

With an unwavering passion for "NARUTO," challengers are invited to prove themselves as true ninjas in the Chunin Exams.

■Overview of 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Winter Homecoming Festival' Volume 3

Event duration: Saturday, January 4th to Sunday, January 26th, 2025

*Only held on weekends and public holidays during the period.

Event time: 3:00 p.m.

Exam details:

First Exam: Joint Shinobi-Zato Chunin Exam! Gather, Future Jonin!

A large-scale "Shinobi-Zato Chunin Selection Exam" will be held, with up to 300 participants taking part simultaneously. Only those who answer all the true/false questions correctly will advance to the second round.

Second Exam: Scroll Search Battle!

Participants will search for the Chunin Exam-exclusive scrolls, "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll," within the attraction area. After a game at the start of the exam, one scroll will be given to each participant, and they will have 12 minutes to find the matching scroll within the expansive area. If participants fail to find both the "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll" within the time limit, they will be eliminated.

Third Exam: Practical Format Hidden "Seal" Test!

Details of this test will only be revealed to those who pass the second exam.

Price: Free

*A separate admission ticket is required to enter the attraction.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

