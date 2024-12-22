Light & Wonder, Inc. 公告：若您因 Light & Wonder, Inc.（NASDAQ: LNW）蒙受損失，請聯絡 Rosen Law Firm 了解您的權益

紐約, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

事因：全球投資者權益律師行 Rosen Law Firm 繼續代表 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) 的股東，調查 Light & Wonder 可能向投資公眾發佈重大誤導性業務資訊並就此引發的潛在證券索賠。

影響：若您購買了 Light & Wonder 證券，您可能有權獲得賠償，並透過勝訴收費安排，免去任何自付費用或開支。 Rosen Law Firm 正準備提出集體訴訟，期望為投資者討回損失。

下一步行動：如欲加入潛在集體訴訟，請前往 https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29678 或免費致電 866-767-3653 或電郵至 case@rosenlegal.com 與 Phillip Kim 律師聯絡，了解關於此集體訴訟的資訊。

事件概覽：2024 年 9 月 24 日，Las Vegas Review-Journal (《拉斯維加斯評論報》) 發表了一篇題為「Slot manufacturer scores major win against Las Vegas-based rival」的文章。 文章提及「Aristocrat Technologies Inc. 在針對 Light & Wonder 的商業機密和版權侵權訴訟中提出的初步禁令申請」已獲得批准，並且「該命令禁止 [Light & Wonder]『繼續或計劃進行 Dragon Train 的銷售、租賃或其他商業化行為』，Aristocrat 聲稱對方侵犯了與 Dragon Link 和 Lightning Link 遊戲開發相關的知識產權」。

受此消息影響，Light & Wonder 的普通股於 2024 年 9 月 24 日下跌 19.49%。

為何選擇 ROSEN LAW：我們鼓勵投資者選擇在領導角色方面具有成功往績紀錄的合格律師。 通常，發布通知的律師事務所並無可相比的經驗、資源或任何有意義的同儕認可， 其中許多公司實際上並不提出證券集體訴訟。 選擇律師需要明智。 Rosen Law Firm 在全球各地為投資者提供服務，專注於證券集體訴訟和股東代位訴訟。 Rosen Law Firm 曾針對一家中國公司發起過迄今規模最大的證券集體訴訟，並成功達成和解。 Rosen Law Firm 曾因其證券集體訴訟案件的和解數量，於 2017 年獲 ISS Securities Class Action Services 評選為排名第一的律師事務所。 自 2013 年以來，Rosen Law Firm 每年都進入該排行榜的前四名，且已為投資者追回數以億計美元的資金。 僅在 2019 年，事務所便為投資者追回了逾 4.38 億美元的資金。 2020 年，創始合夥人 Laurence Rosen 獲 law360 評選為「最佳原告律師」 (Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar)。 事務所的多位律師曾獲得 Lawdragon 和 Super Lawyers 的表彰。

