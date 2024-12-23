Arugula Microgreen Market Can Touch Approximately $402.6 Million by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global arugula microgreen market size was valued at $165.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in area under protected cultivation which majorly includes indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods and increasing increase in spending on healthy, fresh, and nutritious agriculture produce are expected to garner the growth of the arugula microgreens market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11755 Arugula microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the nascent growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the arugula microgreen. Arugula microgreens are majorly cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of arugula microgreen is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.Arugula microgreens have been gaining major popularity among health-conscious people as they contain huge amount of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, arugula microgreens need comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for the erection of protected cultivation plants are expected to support to increase in the production of arugula microgreen. Furthermore, growth in use of arugula microgreen in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredients is expected to surge the Arugula Microgreen Market Demand.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/arugula-microgreen-market/purchase-options Region-wise, Europe was valued at $53.6 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $128.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. Growing start-ups that deal in the production and selling of the arugula microgreen are majorly favoring the growth of the Europe arugula microgreen market during the forecast period. For instance, Infarm, founded in 2013, the Berlin-based startup, has developed the vertical farming tech for grocery stores, restaurants, and local distribution centers to bring fresh and artisan produce much closer to the consumer is expanding to Paris.The players operating in the arugula microgreen industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11755 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

