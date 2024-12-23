Payment Gateway Market Expected to Reach $98.2 Billion by 2030 | JPMorgan Chase & Co., MASTERCARD, FISERV

Payment Gateway Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $22.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $98.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030. A payment gateway is a digital money operating gateway widely used to connect the customers and the merchant together for any payment transaction. A payment gateway is essentially an online interface that facilitates money transfers between a client and a business. Any firm that accepts payments online has an advantage because doing so guarantees safe and easy transactions and reduces financial losses brought on by late payments. However, non-hosted segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to the complete control of merchants over the customer experience as customers will be able to complete the checkout process on the web page.Rise in transaction data and increase in utilization of different online payment methods such as internet banking, credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets drive the growth of the global payment gateway market . However, privacy & security issues and surge in online frauds pose a big threat to the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments in advanced technologies by market players and increase in popularity and accessibility of high-speed internet present new opportunities in the coming years. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2030, owing to availability of security, simplicity, and convenience carrying out transactions for online bookings.The industry is anticipated to grow as a result of increased demand for quick mobile payments and usage of mobile banking channels. As consumers' preferences migrate to digital payment technology, they expect a perfect user experience from mobile wallets. Due to the increased amounts of digital payments, there is a growing need for safe and dependable payment gateways. As the number of online shoppers increases year after year, the volume of digital payments has skyrocketed, giving payment gateway suppliers a sizable market to thrive in. The market is also extremely competitive, therefore major players are using a variety of techniques to grow their customer base with the launch of new payment gateway services such as the introduction of new products, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers. This is attributed to high success rate of transactions, affordable charges, and ease in growth tracking.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐏𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐏𝐚𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃,𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐔,𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐄,𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐅𝐈𝐒(𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐩𝐚𝐲),𝐅𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.(𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐏𝐚𝐲),𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐉𝐏𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 & 𝐂𝐨.

