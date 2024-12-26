Building Kidz School of San Jose Celebrates Successful 2024 Winter Showcase of ‘Annie’

Building Kidz preschool students on stage for their dance routine Building Kidz preschool students delivering dialogues as part of theatrical performance Building Kidz preschool students in colorful costumes for a music performance

Preschool and Kindergarten students recently delighted audiences at the 2024 Winter Showcase - a testament to the school’s unique program.

Our 2024 Winter Showcase helped students build their confidence, develop their innate commitment, and further shape their character into team players.” — Manali Doshi

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The students at Building Kidz School of San Jose, a preschool located in the Cambrian Park area, recently delighted audiences with their Broadway-style performance of ‘Annie’. The 2024 Winter Showcase, which featured students ranging in age from 2 to 6 years old, was a resounding success and a testament to the school’s unique program.

This 2024 Winter Showcase was the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from these students. On show day, the young performers took to the stage with enthusiasm, showcasing their talents in singing, dancing, and acting. The audience was captivated by the adorable rendition of ‘Annie’ and the impressive confidence displayed by these young students.

At Building Kidz School of San Jose, performing arts is an integral part of the curriculum from infant to kindergarten classrooms, and is delivered by teachers professionally trained in these arts. The Winter Showcase was a perfect example of the benefits of incorporating performing arts into early childhood education. Research published by the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University shows that 90% of a human’s brain growth occurs before the age of 5, making early childhood education foundational to a child’s future success. Through inclusion of age appropriate and well-designed music, dance, and theater lessons in various stages of a child’s development, students develop critical skills beyond an appreciation for the arts such as improved cognitive growth, increased resilience and improvisation, social and emotional development, improvement in focus and memory, encouragement of curiosity and imagination, and better coordination and motor skill development.



“Our 2024 Winter Showcase not only provided a platform for the students to demonstrate their growth, but it also helped them build their confidence, develop their innate commitment, and further shape their character into team players,” said Manali Doshi, the owner and administrator of the school. “This is a key mission for our preschool and kindergarten as we help build strong and resilient children for the future.”

The success of the 2024 Winter Showcase was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the teachers at Building Kidz School of San Jose. Their commitment to providing a well-rounded education that includes the benefits of performing arts is what sets the preschool and kindergarten programs apart.

“My kids have both thrived here and loved every day,” said Katie M, a parent of two children that attend the school. “They have formed amazing, deep friendships with the kids in their classes. They love and trust the teachers. They have learned a lot academically, and my elder son was extremely prepared for public school. I especially appreciate the emphasis on performing arts and the regular dance, music, and theater classes that are part of the curriculum. It's so much fun to watch the biannual shows that the school puts on!”

“The curriculum includes regular theater, singing, and dancing taught by performing arts professionals,” said Whitney M, a parent at the school. “Our daughter loves this aspect of the school and we have seen her confidence soar because of it.”

“The most surprising and best part of the experience for me has been the summer and winter showcases,” said Vidisha R, a parent with two children that attend the school. “The kids are beautifully decked out and they put on an amazing performance that blew my mind in terms of the detail and effort. Building Kidz School of San Jose has been an essential part of my kids' development this past year.”

Building Kidz School of San Jose is proud to have hosted such a successful 2024 Winter Showcase and looks forward to continuing to provide a unique and enriching educational experience for young children in the San Jose area. For more information about the preschool and its programs, please visit www.bksanjose.com, or contact the school at hello@bksanjose.com or +1 (408) 559-1003.



About Building Kidz School of San Jose

Building Kidz School of San Jose is a leading preschool located in the Cambrian Park community of San Jose, California. Its comprehensive arts-integrated educational philosophy focuses on six key areas of child development: emotional, social, cognitive, physical, communication, and academic. The school’s programs specialize in Performing Arts and STEAM inclusion within early education for children ages 6 months to 6 years old. Its mission is to create a community where children are challenged intellectually, become empowered and interested in lifelong learning, and engage in the arts to accelerate the development of their Confidence, Commitment, and Character.

School Address:

Building Kidz School of San Jose

4115 Jacksol Dr, Blg #4

San Jose, CA 95124

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.