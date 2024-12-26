PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Winter 2024 System of Intelligence Platform Release

PeopleReign for employee onboarding

Industry-leading AI platform for employee service gets smarter with improved chain of thought machine reasoning to reduce IT and HR ticket volume by 65%

Everything we evaluated would have taken at least six months to deploy. The new developer tools and APIs allowed us to integrate with SharePoint in a day. We were in production in less than 30 days.” — F1000 CIO in Dallas

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleReign , the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, announced today the release of its flagship system of intelligence platform for winter 2024. This latest release introduces innovation including industry-leading performance improvements for chain of thought machine reasoning, advanced conversational intelligence, offline mode support for the virtual agent, and new developer tools and APIs.Improved chain of thought machine reasoning for faster, more accurate agentic workflowsThe winter 2024 release reduces median response times for cognitive replies by 40%. This enhancement, coupled with significant improvements in site-search tools and document query processing, ensures employees receive faster, more accurate responses. Improved semantic search capabilities for retrieval of answers from internal company documents further enhances the platform's ability to reduce IT and HR ticket volume by 65%.Advanced conversation intelligenceThe winter 2024 release introduces Conversation Topics, a feature that provides visibility into how virtual agents understand and manage employee interactions. The system now intelligently aggregates related events within conversations, automatically identifying and adapting to theme changes. This enhancement provides deeper insights into employee needs through the Event Explorer and enables more contextual, relevant responses. The feature includes enhanced multi-chat navigation and updated virtual agent metrics for better conversation tracking and management.New offline mode capabilities for the virtual agentTo support enterprise release management best practices including system maintenance scheduling, PeopleReign now offers the ability for administrators to control when the virtual agent is online and offline via API. Organizations can now manage their virtual agent deployments with unprecedented flexibility while ensuring continuous service availability for employees.Microsoft SharePoint integrationThe winter release introduces comprehensive SharePoint integration capabilities, featuring a brandable Virtual Agent widget that can be embedded seamlessly into any SharePoint site.Enhanced enterprise document managementA new internal document management interface in the Administration Console helps organizations manage knowledge content connected to the virtual agent. Administrators can now directly add, edit, delete, and export documents of all types, while improved cognitive processing ensures more accurate and relevant responses to employee queries.Developer tools and APIsThe winter 2024 release introduces expanded capabilities for customization and integration, including a new user API for seamless data access and enhanced Action Script capabilities supporting multiple file formats. Improved tool properties access and new export functionalities give developers and administrators full control over their data with granular role-based access controls.“We evaluated everything. PeopleReign is the best AI!”Feedback from winter release beta users has been overwhelmingly positive like this comment from a CIO in Dallas: “We evaluated alternatives but everything else would have taken at least six months to get into production. My team does all of the PeopleReign configuration. The new developer tools and APIs allowed us to integrate with SharePoint in about a day. We were in production with the virtual agent in less than 30 days.”Existing PeopleReign customers have automatically been upgraded to the winter 2024 release. It is generally available for new customers effective today.PeopleReign is used by many of the most sophisticated organizations in the world to automate IT and HR and keep employees engaged and motivated at work. Click here to start your free trial today.Contact Christina Perry to schedule a briefing about all of the innovative features in the winter 2024 release.

PeopleReign AI for IT and HR employee service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.