Barrasso Releases Statement on Record of Decision for the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR), issued the following statement after the Biden-Harris administration released its record of decision for the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan.  

“The Biden-Harris administration is issuing yet another misguided and malicious midnight rule on their way out the door. Given that Wyoming Governor Gordon just submitted his review of this plan two days ago, it is clear that the Department of the Interior did not seriously consider or respond to his concerns. I look forward to working with President Trump to repeal this disastrous plan,” said Senator Barrasso.

