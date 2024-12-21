Daily Fit Notes Rolls Out Affordable Fitness Solutions for the Modern Lifestyle

Daily Fit Notes, founded by Justin Brey in New York, launches a text-based subscription fitness service delivering daily professional advice. This affordable platform aims to help users achieve health goals through simple, consistent changes, addressing common barriers like cost and time constraints effectively.





NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Fit Notes has launched a text-based subscription service delivering professional fitness advice directly to subscribers' phones. The platform focuses on making wellness accessible through simple, consistent changes.

The service sends concise, actionable fitness tips via text message, designed to help users build sustainable health habits. This approach addresses common barriers to fitness, such as cost, complexity, and time constraints.

An Innovative Approach to Wellness

Daily Fit Notes offers personalized fitness guidance through text messages, providing an alternative to traditional coaching and complex apps. The service delivers curated tips from fitness professionals, helping users maintain motivation through accessible, daily communication.

Founder Justin Brey explains the company's vision: "At Daily Fit Notes, we believe that small, consistent changes lead to significant transformations. By simplifying the process and delivering expert advice straight to our users, we're making fitness achievable for everyone, regardless of their schedule or budget."

Market Growth and Opportunity

The global fitness market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 percent through 2025, driven by demand for digital and personalized fitness solutions. Daily Fit Notes aims to reach between 1,000 and 5,000 new subscribers monthly.

"With the rise of digital fitness and increased consumer awareness about health, we are perfectly positioned to provide a unique solution that meets the needs of a modern, health-conscious audience," says Brey.

Accessible Wellness Solutions

The service requires no additional equipment, apps, or appointments. Subscribers receive daily professional guidance through text messages, with content tailored to their fitness goals. The service is currently available in English-speaking markets, and plans for global expansion in the coming year are in place.

"Our goal is to inspire daily motivation and provide professional guidance that simplifies fitness for everyone," Brey says. The platform's straightforward approach demonstrates how consistent, small changes can yield significant results.

About Daily Fit Notes

Daily Fit Notes is a pioneering fitness company dedicated to making wellness simple, affordable, and accessible. The company empowers individuals to achieve lasting health transformations through small, consistent changes by providing daily professional fitness advice via a unique text subscription model. Based in New York, NY, Daily Fit Notes is committed to breaking down barriers to fitness and redefining wellness for the modern lifestyle.

Contact Information

Name: Justin Brey, Founder

Company: Daily Fit Notes

Email: contact@dailyfitnotes.com

Website: https://dailyfitnotes.com

