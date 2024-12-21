INVESTIGATION ALERT (NASDAQ: MU): DiCello Levitt LLP Is Investigating Investor Claims Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages MU Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it is investigating whether Micron Technologies, Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) violated the federal securities laws, issued false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.

Investors who purchased Micron securities from September 2024 to the present and those with information about the allegations are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the firm’s investigation by contacting DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Ruben Peña by calling (888) 287-9005 or emailing investors@dicellolevitt.com.

No Case Has Been Filed and No Class Has Been Certified. Until a case is filed and a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Investigation Details:

Micron designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes computer memory and data storage solutions for artificial intelligence (“AI”), data centers, personal computers, automotives, and mobile phones. DiCello Levitt is investigating whether the Company made false and misleading statements regarding demand for Micron’s microchips for its consumer markets.

On December 18, 2024, Micron announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year (“FY”) 2025 and issued disappointing guidance for its second quarter of FY 2025. In response to the announcement, securities analysts commented on the reduced guidance and lowered their price targets for Micron stock given the weakness in the Company’s consumer chips business. For example, UBS wrote that “[g]uidance was below even the most bearish bogeys we heard into the report, with the company citing ongoing malaise in consumer markets.” Similarly, a Bank of America analyst indicated Micron’s revenue from sales of its AI memory chips cannot offset the “downward pressure” caused by weak demand for those used in personal computers and smartphones.

On this news, the price of Micron common stock fell by $16.81 per share, from a closing price of $103.90 per share on December 18, 2024, to a closing price of $87.09 per share on December 19, 2024, a decline of 16.2% on heavy volume.

About DiCello Levitt:

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise – for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations – and our capital – on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. The New York Law Journal also recently recognized DiCello Levitt as a Distinguished Leader in trial innovation. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

