Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2024 Final Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions For Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2024 Tax Year-End

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 15, 2024 tax year-end. The distributions represent income earned and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Final Annual Distributions of Income

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Income Distribution Per Unit NAV per Unit as of

Dec 19, 2024 Final Distribution (% of Dec 19, 2024 NAV) Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX TSX $ 0.1800 $ 7.37 2.44 % Cash Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units FLX.B TSX $ 0.2250 $ 9.19 2.45 % Cash Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units FLX.U TSX US $ 0.1500



US $ 6.16 2.44 % Cash

ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual income distributions on January 7, 2025. The ex-distribution date for the 2024 annual income distributions will be December 31, 2024. Purpose expects to announce the final year-end notional distribution of income for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust on or about January 24, 2025, if necessary.

Final Annual Capital Gains – Notional Distributions

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit NAV per Unit as of Dec 19, 2024 Final Distribution (% of Dec 19, 2024 NAV) Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY Cboe Canada $ 0.5200 $ 26.44 1.97 % Notional Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

– ETF Units YGOG Cboe Canada $ 0.3050 $ 36.22 0.84 % Notional Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY TSX $ 0.7150 $ 8.72 8.20 % Notional Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B TSX $ 0.8800 $ 10.69 8.23 % Notional Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U TSX US $ 0.6950



US $ 8.47 8.20 % Notional Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $ 0.3730 $ 3.92 9.51 % Notional Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $ 0.4950 $ 5.21 9.49 % Notional Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX US $ 0.3650



US $ 3.84 9.50 % Notional

The annual capital gains distributions for the funds listed in table above will be paid as notional distributions. With a notional distribution, the units issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

Purpose confirms that the notional capital gain distributions will be applied to ETF holders of record as at the close of business on December 23, 2024 . The ex-distribution date for the notional capital gain distributions will be December 23, 2024.

Final Annual Capital Gains – Cash Distributions

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit NAV per Unit as of Dec 19, 2024 Final Distribution (% of Dec 19, 2024 NAV) Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF TSX $ 0.5800 $ 23.47 2.47 % Cash Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF TSX $ 0.2900 $ 22.94 1.26 % Cash Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF TSX $ 0.3750 $ 24.48 1.53 % Cash

The respective unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 for the funds listed in the table above will receive the 2024 annual cash distributions on January 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2024 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units) will be December 31, 2024.

The actual breakdown of taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

As an update to the press release issued on November 27, 2024, Purpose confirms that Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF, Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF, NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF, and Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF will not declare a special annual distribution in 2024.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2024, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 24, 2025, if necessary. Shareholders of record on January 30, 2025 will receive the annual capital gains distributions on February 5, 2025, and such capital gains will be applicable for the 2025 tax year. The final year-end capital gains distributions for these funds will be paid in cash. Purpose confirms that Purpose Mutual Funds Limited funds will not declare annual capital gain distributions for the 2024 tax year.

