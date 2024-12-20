SMURFS: THE ADVENTURE To Open in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Spring 2025

Former Wax Museum Space to Host All-Ages Interactive Adventure to Coincide with Release of New Smurf’s Film Starring Rihanna

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget painting the town red, come spring 2025, San Francisco will be painted immersive shades of BLUE as a brand new all-ages interactive adventure transports delighted fans into the forested world of The Smurfs! Help Papa, Smurfette, and the rest of the gang defend the village from Gargamel and Azrael through exciting challenges, games, and interactive experiences in a state-of-the-art installation. Smurfs: The Adventure is a brand-new experience from SEE Global Entertainment in association with The Smurfs, having its grand premiere in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf in the former Wax Museum space. An exact date for the opening will be announced in early January.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Smurfs and our esteemed partners on this state-of-the-art attraction,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment. “Smurfs has been an inspiration to countless individuals across multiple generations, and this attraction will give fans of all ages the opportunity to dive into the blue world of The Smurfs in a way never-before-experienced. We can’t wait to see the excitement and joy it brings to visitors.”

SEE Global Entertainment, a leader in the entertainment industry, brings invaluable expertise in creating and managing unforgettable attractions.

Smurfs: The Adventure consists of ten different physical interactive experiences centered around a main hub of Smurfs Village. Guests are transported through a bioluminescent tunnel into the Smurfs Village, brought to life with beautiful and magical lanterns in the shape of mushrooms and trees, with a complete day and night lighting package that cycles throughout their 90-minute experience. From the village guests can drive recycling vehicles and clean the forest with Recycle Smurf, build their dream garden with projection mapped “magic” sand with Gardener Smurf, drum on magical mushrooms in the garden to create upbeat happy tones with Harmony Smurf, whip up potions with Papa Smurf, paint your masterpiece with Painter Smurf, play games in the Smurf gym with Sporty Smurf, solve puzzles with Brainy Smurf, learn the bells and whistles of the village with Handy Smurf, and of course help the Smurfs escape the evil clutches of Gargamel and Azrael.

“The internationally beloved brand of The Smurfs is a moment of blue fun for locals and visitors to San Francisco,” said Rodney Fong, president of Fong Real Estate, owners of the iconic Wharf site. “In addition to this Smurf Blue Wave of joy, our partnership with SEE Global Entertainment promises to lift the economic hopes and realities of all our Fisherman’s Wharf businesses.”

“I can’t wait to discover the world of the Smurfs in an immersive and interactive experience that will leave visitors spellbound,” said Veronique Culliford, Founder, Founder and President of IMPS Licensing and daughter of Smurfs creator Peyo. “I have every confidence in our partner SEE Global Entertainment, who has a great reputation in terms of both organization and creativity. I’m really excited about this wonderful project and delighted to be taking part with my dedicated team.”

IMPS Licensing, which is now known as the Peyo Company, has a mission of spreading the world of Peyo to the people of all cultures to develop the love for and notoriety of the characters through generations and time. As they like to say: The SMURFS have been building happiness since 1958.

“The Smurfs Brand is a global phenomenon that has been entertaining kids, young and old, in more than 55 countries. We’re excited to bring this amazing brand-new Smurfs experience to Fisherman’s Wharf,” said Taryn Hoppe, Board President of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District. “With hands-on activities from obstacle courses and interactive adventures to Smurf character meet-and-greets, the universal appeal of these beloved characters and their six-decade legacy of bringing joy to families makes this a perfect addition to our neighborhood’s attractions.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome this brand-new permanent attraction to the Wharf,” said Biallas. “We’re looking forward to opening this and promoting the summer release of Paramount’s The Smurfs Movie, featuring original music from Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette.”

About SEE® Global Entertainment:

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Hot Wheels, The Smurfs, and the Museum of Failure. For more information on SEE® Global Entertainment, visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com. SEE® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com.

About The Smurfs™/ Peyo Company:

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a summer 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

About Fisherman’s Wharf:

Known around the world for its fishing fleet, family-friendly entertainment options, colony of sea lions, iconic SkyStar Ferris Wheel, ferries to Sausalito and Alcatraz and iconic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf is a thriving and vibrant local neighborhood and commercial area. Home to world-class dining, shopping, hotels and endless entertainment opportunities, the Wharf is truly the place to start your San Francisco experience.

