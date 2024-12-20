According to Pixalate’s November 2024 rankings, globo.com, imgur.com, and researchgate.net were the top three websites for programmatic ad quality in Brazil; ‘Meitu- Photo & Video Editor’ (Apple App Store) and ‘Poco Launcher’ (Google Play Store) ranked No. 1 among mobile apps

London, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the November 2024 Brazil Publisher Trust Indexes for Websites and Mobile Apps. The Publisher Trust Indexes are a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 35 billion global programmatic ad impressions across websites and over 12 million mobile apps to compile the research in the November 2024 Publisher Trust Indexes.

Brazil Website PTI Rankings (November 2024)

Brazil Mobile PTI Rankings (November 2024)

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 30 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 12.5 million websites, Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in November 2024 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes November be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in UK Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic November be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

