Redwood Empire Whiskey Acquires Luxury Northern California Distillery

Acquisition Will Further Expand Craft Distillation and Create Unique Consumer Experiences

Graton, CA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derek Benham, owner of Redwood Empire Whiskey, announced today the acquisition of Savage & Cooke distillery. This pivotal investment marks a new chapter for Redwood Empire, offering the ability to meet soaring demand and continued commitment to the highest quality while establishing a premier visitor destination for Redwood Empire whiskey enthusiasts.

"Our goal has always been to produce exceptional spirits, and with this new distillery, we’re positioning ourselves to do just that on a larger scale,” Benham shared.

Industry veteran Derek Benham founded Redwood Empire Whiskey in 2014, then began producing whiskey at its custom-built distillery in Graton, California. Known for its quintessential California branding and innovative whiskey expressions, Redwood Empire’s 2024 volumes aggressively grew 30% to 55,000 9L cases. In addition to its popular Pipe Dream Bourbon, Redwood Empire also boasts a collection of highly sought-after, limited releases, including Bottled in Bond Grizzly Beast Bourbon and Rocket Top Rye, Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon, and their Haystack Needle barrel programs.



“This acquisition solidifies Redwood Empire’s position as a serious American Whiskey player,” said Aaron Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Brands, Redwood Empire’s parent company. “Demand for our offerings has far exceeded our production capacity for several years. This move solves that challenge, but it’s not just about expansion—it’s about preserving our tradition of excellence while pushing the boundaries of what we can create."



Redwood Empire’s new distillery is housed in two historic brick buildings on Mare Island, a former Naval base located just north of San Francisco. The distillery features a Vendome pot column hybrid still designed to consistently create rich, full flavors. The Redwood Empire team is very familiar with the facility, having partnered with Savage & Cooke for supplementary whiskey production in recent years. The acquisition also includes all spirits brand assets, a barrel room, tasting room, speakeasy bar, eatery and private event space.



Redwood Empire will soon offer trade and consumer-focused hospitality, including tours, tastings, dining, and exclusive access to limited barrel selections and one-off releases. The Redwood Empire team expects to fully transition into its new home by the end of January 2025. During the transition period, the distillery and restaurant will remain open for tours and tastings. All existing bookings for private events will be honored.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a quintessential Northern California whiskey brand inspired by the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire. The Redwood Empire Brand and Distillery are located within the 420-mile-long belt of ancient forest that contains famous protected Redwood trees. These trees have whimsical names that also designate each unique Redwood Empire whiskey expression. To ensure the health of tomorrow’s forests, the company formed an environmental-based alliance with non-profits that has resulted in planting over 1.7 million trees and still counting. Redwood Empire is owned by Purple Brands, a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wine and spirits brands. For more information, visit redwoodempirewhiskey.com or follow @redwoodempirewhiskey on Instagram and Facebook.

