Azuria Water Solutions Announces Acquisition of Pipe Pros LLC

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Pipe Pros LLC, a premier sewer, sanitation, and storm utility contractor based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Pipe Pros will now operate as part of Insituform, an Azuria company.

Pipe Pros was founded in 2017 by Jon LaFlamme and his son, Zack. Canaan LaFlamme joined in 2021. The company has since grown to become a premier sewer, sanitary and storm utility contractor across the Southeast. Pipe Pros is primarily focused on CCTV and manhole inspection services as well as heavy, right-of-way, and emergency cleaning practices.

Pipe Pros employees and facilities will remain in place in North Carolina and Georgia. Jon, Zack, and Canaan plan to remain on board to continue to grow the business.

Azuria welcomes Pipe Pros to our portfolio.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com.

