Rezolve Ai Recognized as a "Next Big Winner" in AI by MarketBeat: Positioned for Breakout Growth in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is proud to be featured by MarketBeat as one of the “Next Big Winners” in AI for 2025 (https://www.marketbeat.com/stock-ideas/ais-next-big-winners-3-small-cap-stocks-to-watch-in-2025/). This recognition highlights the company’s innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and growing momentum in the retail AI space, which we believe are positioning Rezolve Ai as a standout player in a rapidly evolving market.

MarketBeat’s spotlight underscores Rezolve Ai’s potential to disrupt the $30 trillion retail industry with its suite of cutting-edge solutions, including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, Brain Assistant, and the revolutionary brainpowa LLM. The company’s strategic alliances with Microsoft, Google, and visionary initiative with Tether we believe are further accelerating its ability to deliver AI-driven personalization, omni-channel experiences, and cryptocurrency-enabled payments at scale.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented:

"Being recognized as one of MarketBeat’s ‘Next Big Winners’ in AI is a testament to the transformative work our team is doing. We expect 2025 will be the year where our vision of revolutionizing retail with AI truly takes flight. Our partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and exciting and ambitious initiative with Tether, combined with our compelling solutions, should uniquely position Rezolve Ai to lead this transformation.

This recognition is not just about where we are today, but about where we are heading. We believe the confidence expressed by analysts, investors, and now MarketBeat affirms the extraordinary potential of Rezolve Ai. With a stronger balance sheet, strategic partnerships, and a rapidly growing customer base, we are entering 2025 with incredible momentum."

As a leader in AI-powered retail solutions, Rezolve Ai is poised to capitalize on the enormous market opportunity ahead. The company remains focused on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and delivering value to shareholders in the years to come.

For more information about Rezolve Ai and its solutions, visit www.rezolve.com.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Words such as "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believes", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve's statements and expectations regarding its growth potential and ability to revolutionize the retail market, its expectations for 2025, and its ability to scale its operations globally, as well as its statements regarding analyst, investor and MarketBeat confidence. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Rezolve nor any other person is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

