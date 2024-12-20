Advanced Appliance Expands Appliance Repair Service Area to Include All of Monmouth County

Morganville, NJ, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Appliance, a leading provider of appliance repair services in Central New Jersey for over 30 years, today announced a major expansion of its service territory to include all municipalities within Monmouth County. This expansion will create 15 new technical positions and enhance service availability for thousands of additional households, particularly in high-demand services such as refrigerator repair and oven repair.

“If you ever find yourself typing ‘appliance repair near me’ then you’ll be glad to know that Advanced Appliance is expanding our coverage to better serve our community,” said Pavel, owner of Advanced Appliance. “With the increasing complexity of modern appliances, from smart refrigerators to professional-grade range repair services, our factory-trained technicians are more essential than ever. By creating 15 new technical positions, we’re not just growing our business – we’re investing in our local economy and ensuring faster response times for our customers.”

The expansion significantly enhances service coverage in key Monmouth County communities including Holmdel, Colts Neck, Aberdeen, Middletown, and Tinton Falls. This growth comes in response to growing demand for professional appliance repair services in the region and will extend the company’s renowned same-day service to previously underserved areas. Advanced Appliance will now provide its full range of repair services for all major appliance brands to the entire county, backed by its signature 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

The new service territory includes additional coverage for:

Previously limited-service areas in coastal regions

Full coverage of western Monmouth County

Extended evening and weekend service hours in all new areas

As part of this expansion, Advanced Appliance will:

Hire and train 15 new factory-authorized technicians

Open a new dispatch center to optimize service routes

Expand its fleet of fully-equipped service vehicles

Maintain its industry-leading same-day service guarantee

The company will begin accepting service calls in the new coverage areas immediately, with full operational capacity expected by January 2025. All new technicians will undergo Advanced Appliance‘s comprehensive training program, ensuring they meet the company’s high standards for technical expertise and customer service.

For more information about Advanced Appliance’s services or to schedule a repair, customers can call (732) 416-7430 and visit 23 Reids Hill Rd, Morganville, NJ 07751.

About: Advanced Appliance has been serving the communities of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties in New Jersey for over 30 years. The company provides professional repair services over Monmouth and Howell Township for all major kitchen and laundry appliances, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktops, and ovens. Advanced Appliance is factory authorized by major manufacturers and staffed by fully trained and certified technicians.



