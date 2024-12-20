Rezolve Ai Closes 2024 with Transformational Milestones, Bolstered by Strategic Partnerships, Financial Strength and Strong Customer Pipeline

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) reflects on a landmark year of growth and innovation, punctuated by transformative partnerships, enhanced financial health, and widespread market recognition. As the company continues to lead the retail AI revolution, it has closed the year on an exceptionally strong note, which we believe is setting the stage for significant success in 2025.

Key developments include:

Strategic Partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and a Visionary Initiative with Tether : These collaborations solidify Rezolve Ai’s position as a leader in cutting-edge AI and fintech solutions. Microsoft and Google are empowering the company’s brainpowa LLM to redefine retail personalization, while the initiative with Tether’s drives a pioneering crypto proposition that plans to introduce seamless cryptocurrency payments for retailers worldwide.





: These collaborations solidify Rezolve Ai’s position as a leader in cutting-edge AI and fintech solutions. Microsoft and Google are empowering the company’s brainpowa LLM to redefine retail personalization, while the initiative with Tether’s drives a pioneering crypto proposition that plans to introduce seamless cryptocurrency payments for retailers worldwide. Strengthened Financial Position : The company successfully achieved loan note holder agreement to conversion of over $49 million of debt into equity despite being a variable convert with no floor price and having two and a half years remaining to maturity. This move not only cleans up the balance sheet but we believe also reflects heightened confidence from stakeholders in Rezolve Ai’s future.





: The company successfully achieved loan note holder agreement to conversion of over $49 million of debt into equity despite being a variable convert with no floor price and having two and a half years remaining to maturity. This move not only cleans up the balance sheet but we believe also reflects heightened confidence from stakeholders in Rezolve Ai’s future. Positive Analyst Coverage : Initiation coverage from Cantor Fitzgerald, Roth MKM, D. Boral Capital and Northland Securities highlights the potential of Rezolve Ai’s business model and growth prospects.





: Initiation coverage from Cantor Fitzgerald, Roth MKM, D. Boral Capital and Northland Securities highlights the potential of Rezolve Ai’s business model and growth prospects. Selective Equity Investment: Despite receiving several financing proposals, the company opted for a small $15 million equity investment at the current level.





Despite receiving several financing proposals, the company opted for a small $15 million equity investment at the current level. Strong Customer Pipeline: Rezolve Ai continues to gain traction with a growing pipeline of customers eager to adopt its unique and compelling solutions, which are transforming the way retailers engage and personalize experiences for consumers.



Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, commented:

"2024 has been a game-changing year for Rezolve Ai. Our strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and exciting crypto and payments initiative with Tether are unlocking unprecedented opportunities across the retail and fintech landscapes. The successful agreement by loan note holders to convert of over $49 million in variable conversion debt we believe reflects the confidence our investors have in our business, while our decision to take a modest equity investment highlights our firm belief in the long-term value of our stock.

We believe we are extremely well-positioned for 2025 and beyond, as our AI-driven solutions and partnerships enable us to capitalize on the $30 trillion retail market opportunity. With our cleaned-up balance sheet, industry-leading technology, and accelerating momentum, we believe Rezolve Ai is poised for a breakthrough year ahead."

For more information about Rezolve AI and its solutions, visit www.rezolve.com.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Media Contact:

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

+15162222560

investors@rezolve.com

