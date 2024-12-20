Giftify, Inc.’s CardCash Featured on ABC’s Good Morning America

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining & entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce that CardCash was highlighted on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, December 19.

The segment focused on gift cards to save big on this holiday season. With just six days left to shop before Christmas and Hanukkah, ABC News’ Becky Worley and Rebecca Jarvis share the gift card deals — and scams — you need to know about.

To view the segment, please click here:

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/living/video/gift-cards-save-big-holiday-season-116937980

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, “we appreciate the inclusion of CardCash in Good Morning America’s segment. Of note, there was discussion around gift card scams, of which I would like to point to our 99.5% reliability due to our proprietary online fraud prevention tool, called FraudFix. In literally seconds, we utilize AI to analyze over 165 parameters and cross checks to analyze a single transaction and determine authenticity of card balances.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

