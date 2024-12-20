Triller Group Inc. Unveils Bold Vision and Exciting Business Updates During Investor Day

Los Angeles, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) ("Triller Group" or "the Company") captivated investors today with a dynamic webinar showcasing the Company’s ambitious strategic direction and thrilling updates and insights from its leadership team.

A Game-Changing Strategic Vision

Kicking off the session, Wing Fai Ng, the Company’s CEO, and Mark Carbeck, Triller Corp.’s CFO, unveiled the rationale behind the recent merger, revealing their bold vision to create an “everything ecosystem” that seamlessly integrates social media, social commerce, and financial technology. They highlighted the immense potential for value creation through high scalability, explosive growth, and attractive valuation multiples. With exciting funding initiatives on the horizon, Triller Group is poised to seize these game-changing opportunities.

Empowering Creators to Thrive on the Triller App

Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App and Triller Platform, articulated the platform's exciting mission to become the world’s most creator-focused social media platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. The Triller App will aim to solve critical pain points for creators through a powerful three-phase approach which will empower creators to own, control and monetize their content, forging meaningful connections with fans and brands alike.

BKFC: The Fast-Rising Star of Combat Sports

David Feldman, CEO and Founder of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), shared the league’s extraordinary journey, reaching over 250 million fans across 60 countries in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, BKFC is gearing up for even greater heights with an exclusive contract in the works with a global streaming provider, an exhilarating new event featuring a jaw-dropping $25 million prize, and a slew of partnerships designed to amplify viewership and revenue.

TrillerTV: The Future of Live Sports Streaming

Kosta Jordanov, CEO and Founder of TrillerTV, shared the platform’s vision for dominating live sports streaming. With a robust technological backbone and a focus on innovative content delivery, TrillerTV is on track to become a leading sports streaming service in key markets over the next five years, having already successfully streamed thousands of live events.

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Julius and Amplify.ai

Manoj Malhotra, SVP of Tech Ops for Triller Platform, and Stefan Mayo, SVP of Sales for Triller Corp., illuminated the exciting capabilities of Julius and Amplify.ai, Triller Group’s cutting-edge customer engagement and influencer marketing platforms. These AI-driven solutions empower brands to enhance awareness, drive engagement, and optimize sales through personalized messaging and actionable analytics.

A Bright Future Ahead

Chief Strategy Officer Jeroen Nieuwkoop highlighted the Group’s strategic direction, emphasizing the high-growth potential of its unique assets. If the Company is able to capture these exciting growth opportunities, it would generate significant value for all stakeholders in both the short and long term.

Cultivating a Distinctive Company Culture

Triller Corp.’s COO Tasha Nikpey concluded the webinar by discussing the exciting opportunities to build a strong leadership team and foster a vibrant company culture that drives integration across the Company’s exciting businesses.

Continuing Our Transformation Journey

Triller is in the process of capturing unprecedented opportunities in the social media industries through our unique offerings that are singularly focused on generating value for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Since the closing of the merger, Triller’s management is transforming the Company by aggressively adding to the already excellent Triller team with hires from leading candidates in the industry. Triller is also in the final process of completing a ‘Friends and Family’ financing round with key strategic investors to fund its continued landgrab and innovations.

Triller Group also announced that Mr. Robert E. Diamond Jr., a distinguished leader in the finance industry, will be stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Board. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Diamond for his leadership and dedication during his tenure with AGBA and Triller. We are especially thankful for his steady hand in guiding us towards the completion of our historic merger with Triller on October 15th, 2024.

The Board is working with advisors and has begun the process of a global search for a new Chairman who will provide the leadership and vision that we need to become the leading social media ecosystem in the world.

We sincerely thank everyone who joined us and contributed their questions to our Investor Day. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we will be releasing FAQs weekly on our Investor Relations website and on YouTube channel. We appreciate your continued support.

For more details, visit Triller’s Investor Relations website at https://trillercorp.com/ir/.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group Inc. is a dynamic entertainment and technology powerhouse with a diverse portfolio of businesses.

The Triller App and Triller Platform business serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

TrillerTV is Triller Group's premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group's ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services.

For more information, visit www.triller.co .

