Eos Energy Announces Factory 2 Location Search Outside Mon Valley Works to Support Growing Demand for American Made Energy Storage Solutions

Surging demand drives Company to expand and accelerate manufacturing footprint for zinc-based energy storage in the United States

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, today announced its search for a new manufacturing facility in addition to the Mon Valley Works expansion under Project AMAZE. This expansion is part of the Company’s broader strategy to scale up its operations to meet the rapidly growing demand for renewable energy solutions and to further its commitment to American manufacturing and energy independence.

As the Company finalizes the procurement, construction, and implementation timeline to bring line 2 into full operation, Eos is simultaneously beginning to search for an additional factory location outside the Mon Valley. The new facility, currently known as Factory 2 Works, is expected to be instrumental in supporting Eos’ mission to provide safe, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy storage. With the growing use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar, coupled with increasing demand from data centers, there is a rising need for reliable, long duration energy storage systems to stabilize the grid and ensure that energy is available when needed. Factory 2 Works would be incremental to the manufacturing capacity expected from the Mon Valley Works under Project AMAZE.

"We’re excited to find the next home for America’s battery, where we can improve our global competitiveness, continue to create long-term job opportunities and position Eos as a leader in American-made energy storage," said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. "We’re seeing an unprecedented surge in demand for energy storage solutions, with more operators seeking American-made technology, making it critical for us to stay ahead of the demand curve. The simplicity and scalability of our manufacturing operations allow us to quickly replicate production lines and position our facilities closer to customer demand, ultimately reducing logistics costs and improving efficiency."

As part of the strategy, the search for a site outside the Mon Valley Works will focus on regions with strong infrastructure close to customer demand, access to skilled labor, and economic incentives that align with Eos’ values of clean energy innovation and American-made manufacturing. Eos expects the new facility to generate hundreds of new jobs, contribute to local economic development and strengthen the nation's energy security and independence.

Eos’ zinc-based technology offers a safe, secure, and cost-effective solution to these energy storage challenges. The Company’s systems are designed to provide long-duration storage capabilities, essential for grid stability, utility-scale and behind the meter applications, and commercial and industrial use.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Company having secured 616 MWh in new customer orders, an announced partnership with FlexGen to address a preliminary 50 GWh market opportunity and its $68.3 million first loan advance under its $303.5 million Title 17 loan guarantee from the United States Department of Energy, coming 23 days after loan closing.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

