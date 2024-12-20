TiffinStash launches 'Taste Drive' – A 5-Day tiffin trial featuring 5 top licensed sellers across the GTA

With free delivery in select areas and discounted rates, TiffinStash offers its customers a hassle-free way to sample and choose the perfect tiffin





TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto’s leading tiffin marketplace, TiffinStash is excited to introduce its new ' Taste Drive ,' offering customers a 5-day trial of freshly prepared home-style tiffins from 5 top licensed sellers across the GTA. Customers can enjoy a variety of meals at a discounted rate and select their favourite tiffin to subscribe for flexible weekly or monthly plans. Free delivery is available in select areas across the GTA, including Oakville, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Thornhill, North York, Scarborough and East York.

With over 50 tiffin seller listings, TiffinStash provides a diverse selection of delicious Indian lunch and dinner tiffins, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain and Swaminarayan options. Once subscribed, customers can take advantage of TiffinStash’s Flexi feature, which allows them to switch sellers, skip deliveries or add items for next-day delivery. The delivery service also extends to other areas such as Milton, Markham, Vaughan and Durham.

“Our loyal customer base, including students and busy professionals from South Asian communities, appreciate the freedom to explore diverse cuisines and adjust their tiffin plans as their preferences evolve—without being tied to a single provider. Our platform enhances this flexibility by allowing them to filter options by city, cuisine, delivery time and customer ratings. With the new 'Taste Drive,' customers can easily sample different tiffin services and discover their ideal tiffin before committing to a subscription”, said Shruti Shah, co-founder at TiffinStash.

“Our high customer satisfaction is driven by our robust delivery network, which ensures separate lunch and dinner deliveries to maintain freshness. With personalized live support via WhatsApp and exciting loyalty programs, we're committed to delivering a tiffin experience like no other," she added.

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit www.tiffinstash.com or download the app and follow TiffinStash on Instagram .

