Compass Health Celebrates Second Donation from Longtime Partner for its State-of-the-Art Regional Center for Intensive Behavioral Health Needs

The donation marks an end-of-year funding milestone as the non-profit enters the final stages of construction for Phase II of its Broadway Campus Redevelopment, which is set to open in summer 2025

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year comes to a close, Compass Health is looking ahead to 2025 with much anticipation and excitement as it enters the final stages of construction for Phase II of its Broadway Campus Redevelopment, a milestone made even more special as the behavioral health care leader recently celebrated a second donation facilitated by its longtime banking partner, Coastal Community Bank.

In November, Coastal Community Bank presented a $300,000 donation to Compass Health at its Phase II project site on Broadway Avenue. The donation was made possible by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines), of which Coastal is a member, and its Member Impact Fund – a program designed to provide supplemental funding to non-profit organizations within its member states that are leading affordable housing and community development initiatives.

This donation, while significant on its own, represents a continuation of Coastal’s support for the project and an impactful contribution to the organization’s $14 million capital campaign to fund it: It’s Time: The Campaign for Compass Health. In 2020, the bank holding company donated $500,000 to the campaign for Phase II, and this year, the bank identified and pursued matching funds available through FHLB Des Moines, bringing its total investment to $800,000.

“Our Broadway Campus Redevelopment project has been the single largest infrastructure effort that Compass Health has undertaken in its century-long history, and it would not have been possible without incredible community champions, including Coastal Community Bank,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health. “We’ve been fortunate to work with Coastal for many years to provide our organization’s banking services, but we couldn’t have imagined that they would feel so compelled by our mission and the vision of Phase II, to contribute so significantly to the project – not once, but twice. It’s truly a testament to our shared passion for advancing community behavioral health and the power of partnership.”

Compass Health is one of eight Washington nonprofit organizations to receive an award through FHLB Des Moines’ 2024 Member Impact Fund. The Member Impact Fund provides a $3-to-$1 match of member donations for selected nonprofit organizations and is designed to offer critical financial support to help address community needs.

“We are grateful for the support of the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund. This partnership extends the support from Coastal to these important organizations and allows them to serve more people and have a greater impact in the community,” said Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Community Bank President.

Phase II of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment is a state-of-the-art facility designed to address Northwest Washington’s most complex behavioral health needs. The facility will include more than 70,000 square feet of space purpose-built for intensive behavioral health services, including a 16-bed evaluation and treatment unit (E&T), a 16-bed crisis triage center, intensive outpatient behavioral health services, and offices for crisis prevention, outreach and community engagement teams. At the facility, Compass Health anticipates serving nearly 1,300 clients through more than 35,000 points of care.

For more information about Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment, visit www.compasshealth.org/broadwayredevelopment.

About Compass Health

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/033a4ead-3f3b-4251-9b75-8356a44a3017

Compass Health Celebrates Second Donation from Longtime Partner Coastal Community Bank for its Regional Center for Intensive Behavioral Health Needs On November 15, 2024, Coastal Community Bank presented a check for $400,000 to Compass Health, including its annual pledge for the company’s initial gift and the $300,000 donation from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Member Impact Fund

