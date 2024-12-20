Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers Olive Tree Earnings Claims to the FTC and California AG for Possible Enforcement Action

The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs has referred direct selling company Olive Tree People, Inc. to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the California Attorney General’s Office for possible enforcement action. The referral comes after Olive Tree failed to respond to a DSSRC inquiry into earnings claims made on social media by its salesforce members.

McLean, VA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs has referred direct selling company Olive Tree People, Inc. to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the California Attorney General’s Office for possible enforcement action. The referral comes after Olive Tree failed to respond to a DSSRC inquiry into earnings claims made on social media by its salesforce members.

DSSRC is an independent national advertising self-regulation program that monitors advertising and marketing claims in the direct selling industry. Olive Tree is a direct selling company that markets a range of natural beauty and wellness products.

The earnings claims at issue in this case include, but are not limited to:

Earnings Claims

“financial freedom, incredible incentives”

“ Every sale is Income-side income to full-time income (25-35% commission plus bonuses-weekly and monthly pay)”

“Whether as an additional stream of income or you want to make this your full time source of income ✨ the possibilities are endless and available to you!”

“And here’s the deal, my financial freedom is going to look different than your financial freedom. I don’t need millions of dollars to be financially free. I don’t need the fanciest car and the biggest house and the newest things to feel financially free. Financially free for me getting to spend more time with my husband, it means getting to take worldly adventures with my children, it means getting to nourish my family without having to check the bank account first.”

“I’m so excited and blessed to be a part of this amazing company! In just one month, I earned a trip to Austin, and I truly appreciate all the trust and support from everyone.”

“In my one year here I have easily earned over 3X the amount I ever earned in all my combined years at my last company and my team is consistently putting up numbers I only ever dreamed about.”

DSSRC determined that these posts expressly and inaccurately claim that Olive Tree salesforce members can earn significant income, replace previously earned income, achieve financial freedom, and earn free trips.

After multiple attempts, Olive Tree has failed to respond to DSSRC’s inquiry to provide substantiation for the challenged claims. Pursuant to DSSRC Policies and Procedures, Olive Tree has now been referred to the FTC and the California AG Office for possible enforcement action.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of DSSRC decisions, visit the DSSRC Cases and Closures webpage.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council: The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), a division of BBB National Programs, provides independent, impartial monitoring, dispute resolution, and enforcement of false product claims and income representations made by direct selling companies and their salesforce members across digital platforms. The DSSRC seeks to establish high standards of integrity and business ethics for all direct selling companies in the marketplace.

