JPMorgan Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the JPMorgan ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)* today announced the estimated December 2024 cash distributions for the below listed JPMorgan ETFs. The JPMorgan ETFs trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 9, 2025.

JPMAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the funds. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2024 and could change if the JPMorgan ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

Details of the “Per Unit” distributions are as follows:

JPMorgan ETF name Ticker symbol Estimated Cash

Distribution Per Unit ($) Payment frequency JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPI 0.12222 Monthly JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPQ 0.12894 Monthly



To learn more about the JPMorgan ETFs, please visit www.jpmorgan.com/ca/advisors

For more information, please e-mail: jpmam.canada@jpmorgan.com

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD3.5 Trillion1 (as of September 30, 2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of September 30, 2024.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance. You should not rely on or view any past performance as a guarantee of future investment performance.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. This ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS ETF.

This communication is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon and is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.