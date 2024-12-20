West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, January 23, 2025 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until February 6, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:

Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

