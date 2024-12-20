BIOA INVESTIGATION NEWS: An Investigation has been Initiated on behalf of BioAge Labs Shareholders -- Contact BFA Law if You Suffered Losses (NASDAQ:BIOA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is BioAge being Investigated?

BioAge Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutic products for metabolic diseases, with a primary focus on obesity. The company’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small-molecule agonist of the apelin receptor (APJ), designed to enhance weight loss.

During the relevant period, the company stated that azelaprag was well-tolerated in 265 individuals across eight Phase 1 clinical trials and that following the company’s IPO it was “well-equipped to advance our clinical programs[.]”

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it discontinued its STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, citing safety concerns, after liver transaminitis was observed in subjects receiving azelaprag. The company stated that the decision to discontinue the STRIDES Phase 2 study of azelaprag “became clear” due to “the emerging safety profile of the current doses tested[.]”

This news caused the price of the company’s stock to decline over 76%, from a closing price of $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to $4.65 per share on December 9, 2024.

What Can You Do?

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

