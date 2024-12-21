Road Closure on County Route 37 (G C & P Road), to Begin Friday, December 20, 2024

Page Content County Route 37 (G C & P Road), will be closed, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 2.15, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Friday, December 20, 2024, 2024, for tree trimming. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: County Route 33 (Dement Road), County Route 35 (McGraw’s Road) and WV 88.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.