Fish and Game euthanizes a mountain lion near Ketchum that had killed a family pet

On the morning of December 18, 2024, a Fish and Game conservation officer received a report of a pet cat that had been killed by a mountain lion in the backyard of a residence south of Ketchum. The attack occurred within a 6-foot tall, fenced backyard. The owner had just let the cat outside, and within minutes, the lion entered the yard and grabbed the cat.

The lion was tracked from the backyard to Highway 75 when the tracks could no longer be followed.

Because the lion entered a fenced backyard of a residence and killed a pet, the decision was made to set a trap at the residence to protect the safety of area residents and their pets.

The lion was trapped later that day and was euthanized by Fish and Game officers. The lion was a yearling female that weighed approximately 70 pounds.

“As with any decision that we are faced with to trap and put an animal down, our staff have to make the hard call to protect area residents and their pets” stated Craig White, Regional Supervisor of the Magic Valley Region, “we don’t take these decisions lightly, but ultimately our responsibility is to protect public safety. When a mountain lion exhibits aggression towards people or their pets within the confines of a fenced yard we need to take appropriate actions.”