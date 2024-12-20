National Women’s Mental Health and Substance Use Technical Assistance Center

Short Title: MHSU TAC

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: SM-25-014 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, December 20, 2024 Application Due Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to enhance the capacity of healthcare providers serving women across the nation in the core health specialties of mental health (MH) and substance use (SU), obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, emergency services, crisis services, and primary care to address the diverse needs of women with, or at risk for mental and substance use disorders (SUD), including those who were greatly impacted by COVID-19. Eligibility Eligible applicants are State, local, tribal, and territorial governments, tribal organizations, nonprofit community-based entities, and primary care and behavioral health organizations to address community behavioral health needs worsened by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $12.5 million total for 5 years Anticipated Number of Awards: 1 Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $2.5 million per year Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

