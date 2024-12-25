Fathers and Mothers Who Care Hosts 12th Annual Toy Giveaway in Collaboration with Vermont Galaxy and Mindful Medicine

Love Save the Soul

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Each step that we take is for the community.” — Dennis Taylor

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC) celebrated its 12th Annual Toy Giveaway on December 21, 2024, marking its first-ever event in Compton , CA. In partnership with Vermont Galaxy and Mindful Medicine, the joyous occasion brought smiles and holiday cheer to 375 children and their families.The event, held at 509 E Rosecrans Avenue, was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Rising Communities, Raising Canes, Shelter Partnership, Holly Mitchell’s Office, FedEx, Chick-fil-A, Freedom House, CalAIM, United Way, KJLH Free Radio. These partnerships exemplified the spirit of community collaboration and the importance of uplifting local families during the holiday season.A highlight of the event was Santa Claus's arrival, who brought holiday magic and joy, beautifully captured by Zonia Films. In special accommodation, the first hour of the event was dedicated to sensory-sensitive children, ensuring a welcoming and inclusive experience for all.California State Representative Mike Gibson graced the occasion, adding a touch of civic pride to the festivities. Families enjoyed a variety of activities, including a Hot Chocolate Bar, a “Find a Santa” game, delicious food, and fun-filled games that kept spirits high throughout the day.“This year’s Toy Giveaway was more than just a gift-giving event; it was about creating magical moments and memories for families in our community,” said Linda Kelly, Executive Director of FMWC. “We are thrilled to have hosted this event in Compton for the first time and grateful to our incredible sponsors and partners who made it all possible.”Fathers and Mothers Who Care extends heartfelt thanks to all volunteers, sponsors, and community members who contributed to this year’s event's success. Together, we created a holiday experience that brought joy, unity, and hope to the Compton community.For more information about Fathers and Mothers Who Care and its programs, please visit www.fmwc.org or contact 323.247.7667.About Fathers and Mothers Who CareFathers and Mothers Who Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving Los Angeles County’s SPA 6 region. Through community outreach, housing navigation, and life stabilization services, FMWC supports families and individuals in need and fosters growth and resilience within the community.

