$18 Million in Earrings, Necklaces, Bracelets & Watches seized by Louisville CBP

LOUISVILLE, Ky— In two days, last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized four shipments containing 962 pieces of counterfeit designer watches, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. The items were deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts, and if genuine, would have had a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) over $18 million.

The shipments arrived from Hong Kong and China on December 17 and 18. When CBP officers examined the shipments to determine the admissibility of the goods, they found 459 bracelets displaying the logos of Cartier, Chanel, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Van Cleef and Arpels, 43 pairs of earrings with Van Cleef and Arpels and Cartier logos, 20 necklaces with Van Cleef and Arpels logos, and 440 watches bearing the Rolex logo. The items were seized for infringing on the designer’s protected trademarks. The shipment was heading to residences in Arizona, Virginia, Florida and New York and had the items been real, the MSRP for these products would have been $18.81 million.

“Counterfeit items defraud both the consumer and legitimate businesses. Our officers are committed to diligently working to protect our economy and the American consumer,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection urges you to protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers.”

The illicit trafficking of counterfeit goods offers criminals a complementary source of income and a way through which they can launder money. Additionally, monies received from the sale of counterfeit products can be channeled towards the further production of fake goods or other illicit activities. Additionally, counterfeiting is a hugely profitable business, with criminals relying on the continued high demand for cheap goods coupled with low production costs.

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with state and federal import regulations.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at https://www.cbp.gov/FakeGoodsRealDangers.

Every year, CBP seizes millions of counterfeit goods from countries around the world as part of its mission to protect U.S. businesses and consumers. These goods include fake versions of popular products, such as smartphones and related accessories, electronics, apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and high-end luxury goods, as well as goods posing significant health and safety concerns, such as counterfeit pharmaceuticals, bicycle and motorcycle helmets, medical devices, supplements and other consumables. Sold online and in stores, counterfeit goods hurt the U.S. economy, cost Americans their jobs, threaten consumer health and safety, and fund criminal activity. Visit the National IPR Coordination Center for more information about IPR including counterfeiting and piracy.

