Letter of intent on strengthened defence cooperation between Sweden and Moldova

SWEDEN, December 20 - The letter of intent was signed by Minister for Defence Pål Jonson, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Moldova's Minister of Defence Anatolie Nosatîi, in conjunction with a visit by the Swedish ministers to Moldova.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.