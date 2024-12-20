Submit Release
Letter of intent on strengthened defence cooperation between Sweden and Moldova

SWEDEN, December 20 - The letter of intent was signed by Minister for Defence Pål Jonson, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Moldova's Minister of Defence Anatolie Nosatîi, in conjunction with a visit by the Swedish ministers to Moldova.

