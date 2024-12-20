Governor Abbott Appoints Dozier To 228th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Caroline Dozier to the 228th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Caroline Dozier of Houston is bureau chief of the Misdemeanor Trial Bureau for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. She has served as an assistant district attorney for Harris County for over 30 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District & County Attorneys Association (TDCAA), TDCAA Texas Prosecutors Society, National District Attorneys Association, and the Houston Bar Association. Additionally, she is a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, Memorial High School Orchestra, and events director for Light the World Giving Machine. Dozier received a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.