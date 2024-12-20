Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: December 20, 2024 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product is an unapproved drug. Company Name: Endo, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP)

Company Announcement

MALVERN, PA, December 20, 2024 – Endo, Inc (OTCQX: NDOI) (“Endo”), announced today that one of its operating subsidiaries, Endo USA, Inc., is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP) 30mg/30mL (1mg/mL) 30 mL vials, to the consumer level. This product, which pre-dates the 1938 Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act, was never submitted for approval by the FDA, and as such, is an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall. In addition, FDA has determined the product to be misbranded with a misleading label similar in appearance to the FDA-approved drug product Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP) (1mg/mL) 30mL vial, also produced by Endo USA, Inc.

Both products are distributed to hospitals and healthcare systems for use by healthcare professionals. The similarity in labeling makes it difficult to distinguish between the non-sterile topical and sterile injectable product which can lead to potential administration errors. This recall does not include the approved Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP) (1mg/mL) 30mL vial.

Risk Statement: Intravenous administration of the unapproved non-sterile topical Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP), instead of the approved sterile Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP) (1mg/mL) 30mL vial for injection, would result in non-fatal serious and/or severe, health outcomes related to delayed or inadequate treatment of the underlying condition (anaphylaxis, hemodynamic instability, hypotension) or infection due to intravenous administration of a non-sterile product. In addition, there is a high probability that intravenous administration of the nasal product will result in patients receiving the wrong dose of epinephrine in emergency situations for serious, life-threatening conditions such as the treatment of anaphylaxis, blood pressure support, and cardiac arrest. If these events are not treated with the correct dose of epinephrine, patients may be at risk for death.

Endo has not received reports of adverse events in the last five years.

Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP) is a vasoconstrictor for topical application. The 30 mL vial is distributed in individually packed cartons under NDC #42023-103-01 with the language “Nasal Solution USP” and “For Topical Application” on the package. The product lots being recalled were distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors from October 10, 2023, through December 11, 2024.

This recall impacts the following product lots:

Product NDC Lot # Date of Expiry Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine

Nasal Solution, USP) for topical application

30mg/30mL (1mg/mL) 42023-103-01 82809 03/2026 79637 11/2025 77776 07/2025 74716 05/2025 71835 01/2025 72916 01/2025

Package Identification: See example of vial label from the affected lots attached to this press release.

Endo is providing written notification to all direct customer accounts that have received the affected product lots and is arranging for return of all existing inventory through Inmar, Inc. Wholesale distributors that have the product lots being recalled should immediately discontinue use and stop distribution immediately.

Questions regarding this recall can be directed to Inmar, Inc. at 1-877-560-8453 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST or by email at rxrecalls@inmar.com. For medical or technical product information or to report a product complaint or adverse event please call 1-800-828-9393.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers: Media:

Inmar, Inc. Linda Huss

1-877-560-8453 media.relations@endo.com